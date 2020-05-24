HS Track: Bottineau’s State hopes on hold for a year

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Bottineau Track team had hopes of getting back to the state tournament but it will be on hold until next season.

“It was just really really heartbreaking because last year was my first year at track so it was something new to me and just getting it canceled was so hard for me because I really wanted to do it over again. And experience it again,” declares Kylie Simpson 8th grade runner.

“I was kind of upset because like my whole high school career I have gone to state and I look forward to that every year so I was pretty upset about that,” exclaims Sabra Peterson Junior Runner.

The Bottineau girls track team’s 4×100 Relay team placed 4th at state last season and they were looking to build on that success while replacing some seniors.
“We lost like two of our main people in that relay so its going to take people to step up and get out of their comfort zone and not think about the race and just run,” says Peterson.

Definitely make it to state again because a goal that we have is making it to state every year because its just so fun and a great accomplishment to have,” adds Simpson.

“We were hoping with what we had returning that they would be able to find some people to fill in for those spots and a couple of those girls that were on those relays also made it in some open events,” explains Head Coach Michael Vandal.

The team is trying to remain positive in the midst of heartbreak.

“I am still working out and running and so that is definitely helping me through this. training like i am still in track and stuff and talking with other teammates,” says Simpson.

“A bunch of us are still focusing on getting better and still working out and just rememebering that we still have more time. We have next year so we have time to improve,” tells Peterson.

The Stars say they are ready for next season to get back to the state tournament

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Spring golf championship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring golf championship"

Bismarck Brewery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Brewery"

Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 5-23-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 5-23-20"

Robert One Minute 5-23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-23"

XWA Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "XWA Airport"

Tioga Prom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tioga Prom"

DCB Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "DCB Baseball"

Case Numbers Update 5-23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Case Numbers Update 5-23"

Columbus Zoo Jamani

Thumbnail for the video titled "Columbus Zoo Jamani"

Broadway Circle Details

Thumbnail for the video titled "Broadway Circle Details"

Friday, May 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, May 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Minot in Bank of America Ad

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot in Bank of America Ad"

Schools Approved

Thumbnail for the video titled "Schools Approved"

Live-streamed Graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Live-streamed Graduation"

Same Teacher

Thumbnail for the video titled "Same Teacher"

Raleigh Recovery Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh Recovery Center"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/22"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/22"

Prepare for a rainy weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare for a rainy weekend"

CAMPAIGNING COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "CAMPAIGNING COVID-19"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge