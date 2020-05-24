HS Track: Bottineau’s State hopes on hold for a year

The Bottineau Track team had hopes of getting back to the state tournament but it will be on hold until next season.

“It was just really really heartbreaking because last year was my first year at track so it was something new to me and just getting it canceled was so hard for me because I really wanted to do it over again. And experience it again,” declares Kylie Simpson 8th grade runner.

“I was kind of upset because like my whole high school career I have gone to state and I look forward to that every year so I was pretty upset about that,” exclaims Sabra Peterson Junior Runner.

The Bottineau girls track team’s 4×100 Relay team placed 4th at state last season and they were looking to build on that success while replacing some seniors.

“We lost like two of our main people in that relay so its going to take people to step up and get out of their comfort zone and not think about the race and just run,” says Peterson.

Definitely make it to state again because a goal that we have is making it to state every year because its just so fun and a great accomplishment to have,” adds Simpson.

“We were hoping with what we had returning that they would be able to find some people to fill in for those spots and a couple of those girls that were on those relays also made it in some open events,” explains Head Coach Michael Vandal.

The team is trying to remain positive in the midst of heartbreak.

“I am still working out and running and so that is definitely helping me through this. training like i am still in track and stuff and talking with other teammates,” says Simpson.

“A bunch of us are still focusing on getting better and still working out and just rememebering that we still have more time. We have next year so we have time to improve,” tells Peterson.

The Stars say they are ready for next season to get back to the state tournament