HS Track: Hazen family history cut short

This track season was supposed to be a historic one for a Senior in Hazen but it was cut short due to the cancellation of spring sports.

“I had to take my mad out on something so I went for like a run, and immediately started lifting a lot but I wasnt happy at all,” adds Senior Thrower Kordon Obenauer.



“Their spring time in 2020 is going to be remembered like this and not for the fun experiences that they got robbed of,” tells Jerry Obenauer.

In 1980 Obenauer family etched their name in the history books when Jerry, Kordon’s father set the Hazen school record in shotput. But few years later his own brother broke that record.

“Actually I was excited for him and I thought it was pretty cool. One of those deals where it was at least it was my brother,” smiles Jerry Obenauer.

Fast forward to 2020, now Jerry’s son Senior Thrower Kordon Obenauer was trying to set a new record.

“This year, my whole goal was to just get my uncle’s record and that was kind of my motivation actually, and I was super hopeful, I need to get this and I want to show my uncle and that really was a bummer,” says Kordon Obenauer.

“It would have been fantastic, its more than just a record, its just one of those things where its always been in our family and discussed. Its fun,” declares Jerry Obenauer.

This record brings a sense of competitiveness and rivial to the Obenauer family.

“He just wanted me to get away from him because his own brother taking his record but I love having him help me try to get better and beat him,” smiles Kordon Obenauer.

“Its not just about the record, its just about having fun, and have the family comradery and rivalry and if my son Kordon would have beat it then I would hope down the road one of my brothers boys would beat it. The records are made to be broken and its just cool and fun,” laughs Jerry Obenauer.

Obenauer will be attending NDSU in the fall and study nursing