HS Track: Hazen misses out on breaking record

“I was kind of upset that the season was cut short,” adds Senior thrower Angel Bobbie.

Senior Thrower Angel Bobbie had goals of making it to state this year and placing in the top 3 while also.​

“Beating the school record, the record is 39.7 for shotput,” tells Bobbie.

​​ Bobbie was confident she could have beat that record but her run was cut short due to COVID-19.​

“I think just for me it would feel like personal success like I actually am doing something really good there,” tells Bobbie.

​​Although She didn’t get to finish out her senior year like she would’ve liked, Bobbie is going to the University of Jamestown on a track scholarship.​

“I am actually super excited like I have been talking to my admissions counselor for so long now, I just want to go,” exclaims Bobbie.

​​But this summer Bobbie is going to put in work to get her ready for the upcoming college season​

“I love throwing so that’s what I do for fun. What I do is I try to get out at least once a week and if I cant, I have a shotput at home that I use but its not my weight so its a little difficult to use that but i can get out maybe once a week I feel like it can improve more​​,” explains Bobbie