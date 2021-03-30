HS Track: Surrey’s Cole Horner running in memory of his friend

Cole Horner on the Surrey Track team made it to state his sophomore year. Now he is a senior and looking to make it back, but he has something pushing him this season.

One foot in front of the other, Horner runs in memory of his friend who passed away during his sophomore year right before the state meet.

“Ever since that happened it’s been pretty much been always about him and getting me to the things I need,” said Horner.

Horner says the work ethic of his friend motivates him to keep going in his races.

“He was a person that never gave up and always went hard so I like that competitiveness in him, so just thinking about it reminds me of him which makes me want to do great for him,” declared Horner.

As a distance runner in one of the most competitive regions in North Dakota, Horner knows he will have to improve his time to qualify for state.

“You’re not going to get there by region, you got to qualify by time in our region, and he knows that and he has been working hard at it in cross country in the offseason and hopefully he will get ‘er done,” added Head Coach Lyall Krueger.

Krueger believes that Horner’s offseason work in cross country and basketball could help elevate him this season.

“He just works hard which will help him to be a distance runner and you have to have guts and he has good guts and he is going to try to finish,” said Coach Krueger.

“I always been the one to just practice and go hard in practice which translates to a game or a meet, ” said Horner.

But Krueger is eager to see what Horner can bring to the track after a year of being off.

“The biggest thing is strength-wise, can he finish races and that’s going to be the important part and build up and finish. Hopefully, his condition is going to be there,” said Krueger.

“To get back to state my senior year, it’s important to me because it would show thank you to my coaches and a thank you to my friend that passed my sophomore year before state,” said Horner.

Horner will be running in his first meet on Tuesday at Minot State.