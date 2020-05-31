HS Track: Watford City State hopes put on hold until next season

Watford City Track had big expectations this season but it was all put on hold due to COVID-19.

“I was really upset, i actually started to cry because I was just kind of like not expecting it. It was kind of unexpected at the moment and that made me realize how real the situation was with COVID-19,” declares Junior Sprinter Hayley Ogle.

“It made me sick. We had some great potiental and looking forward to it and really frustrating,” adds Head Coach Richard Rust.

Richard Rust was going into his first year as head coach and he had high hopes for this team.
“Our goal was to beat that score at state which I think we could have and we really had no seniors, they are all juniors,” explains Coach Rust. “So we are looking forward to having them back next year and accomplishing even greater things.”

The Wolves finished 7th at state last season and was looking to improve that ranking. Junior Runner Haley Ogle was looking for a new record as well.
“Its frustrating because we had one girl who set the school record last year and took second at state in the 800 and she’s 7 seconds off her personal record in one race indoors this year,” exclaims Coach Rust. “To be 7 seconds off we had some high expectations.”

“I was hoping to get a new state record for the 800 and get a state title in that and do really good with my team in the 4×4 and place top 8 in long jump and pole vault,” tells Ogle.

They are looking forward to getting back on the track next season.

“Just encouraging them and actually looking forward to next year. Just saying hey keep going this year and get ready for fall sports and get started on that and lets get going next year,” smiles Coach Rust.

The Wolves are looking forward to returning back to the state track meet.

