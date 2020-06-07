HS Track: Westhope/Newburg was looking to build young program

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Westhope/Newburg track team was ready to build their young team this season but it was canceled due to COVID-19.

“It wasn’t great, I was definitely looking forward to participating in track,” says Junior Sprinter Cyla McMechan

“It was sad because we were actually working out with our kids that Friday and doing some dynamics in the gym and they said this is your last night and it was and it was pretty somber,” declares Co-Head Coach Allison Kirk.

Co-Head Coaches Allison Kirk and Kate Tolstad were going into their second year and they wanted to grow the young runners skills.
“We were really super bummed with last year being our first year as coaches, we were all kind of learning together and we were really excited and did a lot of prep in the offseason,” tells Co-Head Coach Kate Tolstad.

So before the season started they created the get fit club to get the athletes ready for the season.
“It was that dead time between the end of basketball and the beginning of track or any sports so we thought it would benefit the kids just to start moving,” explains Co-Head Coach Allison Kirk “That was a huge thing for us because we had like 40 kids going out for track and we just wanted them to all start getting in shape ahead of time and stay in shape and use those life skills.

But the most important goal they wanted to accomplish this year was to help runners improve on the times.
“We had our own goals to just be the best we could be,” exclaims McMechan.

“We had a lot of kids were close to qualifying and wanted to improve their personal scores last year so they were really excited to have a pretty successful season,” adds Coach Tolstad.

Westhope wants to continue to build this young program for years to come.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Bismarck blast late highlights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck blast late highlights"

'Brew Down' to support businesses and nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Brew Down' to support businesses and nonprofits"

CHI relaxing policies

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI relaxing policies"

New Business Norms

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Business Norms"

Honoring Officer Cody Holte

Thumbnail for the video titled "Honoring Officer Cody Holte"

Bismarck Blast tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Blast tournament"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-6-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-6-20"

Remembering a local inspiration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering a local inspiration"

Robert One Minute 6-6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-6"

Sabre Dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sabre Dogs"

COVID-19 Update 6-6

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Update 6-6"

KX Storm Team Full Late Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Late Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/5"

Fastpitch Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fastpitch Softball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

OneFargo Peaceful Gathering

Thumbnail for the video titled "OneFargo Peaceful Gathering"

Friday, June 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, June 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Virtual Pet Adoption

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual Pet Adoption"

Cannabis Signature Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cannabis Signature Drive"

Honor Flights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Honor Flights"

Sugar Spinning Sisters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sugar Spinning Sisters"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge