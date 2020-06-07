HS Track: Westhope/Newburg was looking to build young program

The Westhope/Newburg track team was ready to build their young team this season but it was canceled due to COVID-19.

“It wasn’t great, I was definitely looking forward to participating in track,” says Junior Sprinter Cyla McMechan

“It was sad because we were actually working out with our kids that Friday and doing some dynamics in the gym and they said this is your last night and it was and it was pretty somber,” declares Co-Head Coach Allison Kirk.

Co-Head Coaches Allison Kirk and Kate Tolstad were going into their second year and they wanted to grow the young runners skills.

“We were really super bummed with last year being our first year as coaches, we were all kind of learning together and we were really excited and did a lot of prep in the offseason,” tells Co-Head Coach Kate Tolstad.

So before the season started they created the get fit club to get the athletes ready for the season.

“It was that dead time between the end of basketball and the beginning of track or any sports so we thought it would benefit the kids just to start moving,” explains Co-Head Coach Allison Kirk “That was a huge thing for us because we had like 40 kids going out for track and we just wanted them to all start getting in shape ahead of time and stay in shape and use those life skills.

But the most important goal they wanted to accomplish this year was to help runners improve on the times.

“We had our own goals to just be the best we could be,” exclaims McMechan.

“We had a lot of kids were close to qualifying and wanted to improve their personal scores last year so they were really excited to have a pretty successful season,” adds Coach Tolstad.

Westhope wants to continue to build this young program for years to come.