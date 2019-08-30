HS Volleyball: Anderson, Kline hope to bring stability to Bismarck High

Bismarck High starts their season tomorrow. This year, Bismarck will have co-head coaches leading the team.

This year, Brianna Kline and Melissa Anderson will lead a very talented group of Demons.

“A lot of passion and energy and excitement,” Anderson said. “These girls are willing to learn and willing to work hard.”

Brianna Kline graduated from Bismarck High and then completed college at U-Mary.

“The timing was right for our family,” Kline said. “I have eight years experience coaching at Century. I feel like that prepared me.”

Melissa Anderson comes to us from the Washington, D.C. area. For Anderson, this is also her first head coaching position.

“I like being in a position to be a role model for athletes,” Anderson said, “especially women athletes. Being an outlet for them in any kind of situation.”

Anderson and Kline inherited a team with loads of potential. Bismarck high finished seventh at state last year.

“I have very, very, high expectations for this team,” Anderson said. “I don’t see why we can’t make it to the end of November.”

Kline and Anderson are the third and fourth coaches to lead this program in four years.

“It’s a little weird switching coaches after playing varsity after one year with different coaches,” Stonecipher said. “It’s not too bad. It’s just volleyball. The same girls both years.”

The good news, both say they plan to add stability to the program.

“We’re both in it for the long haul,” Anderson said.

Both coaches said they like the idea of co-head coaches because they can bounce ideas of the other coach.