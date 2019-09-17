HS Volleyball: Ball coming off Century’s Julia Fitterer’s hand at high speed

The Century Patriots have regained their state championship form after dropping their first WDA match of the season.

Since losing that five-set match to Bismarck High, Century has won their last three matches and has not lost a set.

The Patriots have received great play from their junior outside hitter, Julia Fitterer. She has 40 kills in four conference matches this season.

KX Sports has noticed the ball coming off her hand at a much faster rate.

“We train throughout the summer through Sanford Power,” Fitterer said. “That obviously helps all of us to get a lot stronger and faster with our agility and everything so that plays a roll in that.”

Century travels to Dickinson tonight for a match at 8 p.m.

