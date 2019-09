In high school volleyball, Bismarck, Dickinson and Shiloh Christian picked up wins on Sept. 24.

In Bismarck, the Demons traveled to Legacy. After Bismarck lost the first set, the Demons won the next three games to win, 3-1.

At Shiloh Christian, the Skyhawks picked up a straight-sets win over Standing Rock, 3-0.

Out in Dickinson, the Midgets hosted Watford City. Dickinson snapped a two-match losing streak with a 3-0 win.