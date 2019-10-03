HS Volleyball: Bismarck High says energy is key to overcoming slow starts

In high school volleyball, Bismarck is tied for first in the WDA, despite often getting off to slow starts.

In their nine conference matches, Bismarck has lost the first set five times. With an 8-1 record in the WDA, the slow starts have not hurt the Demons yet.

However, a stronger start is something the team wants to achieve.

Tomorrow is a great example. Bismarck faces Jamestown, the team they are tied with at the top of the WDA.

“I think just finding our energy in the game is a big factor in how we are going to do,” senior Breanna Madler said. “In the beginning of games, we kind of take a while to get into our grove and once we do, it’s kind of lights out.”

“In future games,” senior Macy Wetsch said, “We definitely need to come out stronger because it’s going to be harder to get back when your down against really good teams. I think just a lack of communication and not really coming out with a lot of energy.”

Tomorrow Bismarck travels to Jamestown, as the Demons look to take the season series.

