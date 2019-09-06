Live Now
HS Volleyball: Bismarck High shocks Century, Mandan remains perfect in WDA play

Local Sports

In high school volleyball, we had our first upset of the season, as Bismarck High defeated Century. In Mandan, the Braves improved to 2-0 in WDA play on Sept. 5.

Bismarck High needed five sets to defeat the defending Class A State Champions: Century. Bismarck — playing one of several matches away from their home court because construction will not have the court ready until after the season is complete — used Legacy facility as their home court for this match. Bismarck won in five sets, 3-2.

Bismarck is now 2-0 in conference play and tied at the top of the standings.

Over in Mandan, the Braves remained perfect in WDA play after beating Legacy, 3-1. Mandan is tied with Bismarck for first place in the WDA.

