HS Volleyball: Bismarck High storms back to stun Jamestown, Century sweeps Legacy, Linton-HMB handles Shiloh

In high school volleyball, Bismarck High won a five-set match against Jamestown, Century swept Legacy and Linton-HMB defeated Shiloh Christian on Sept. 10.

At Bismarck High, the Demons came out slow and eventually fell down 2-0. However — with Bismarck’s backs against the wall — the Demons won three straight sets to win the match, 3-2.

Bismarck remains undefeated with a 3-0 record in conference play.

At Century, the Patriots responded resoundly to their first conference loss of the season. Century defeated Legacy, 3-0.

In Class B action, Linton-HMB defeated Shiloh Christian. The Skyhawks won the first set, but Linton won the next three to win the match, 3-1.