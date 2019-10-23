HS Volleyball: Bismarck ‘improved a lot’ blocking at the net

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Bismarck High volleyball team is tied for first place in the WDA standings.

The Demons are tied with Century with 13 points. Bismarck has a conference record of 12-2. The Demons have won their last four matches.

Lately, Bismarck has been working on two things: One is their serve-receive game, which they are happy with and second is blocking at the net.

“Just breaking it down,” Andersen said.

“We broke it down last week to where we were talking about hip placement and foot placement and hands and shoulders and how everything is connected and how it works when you block.”

Tonight, Bismarck is at home for senior night against St. Mary’s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Ranch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ranch"

Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volleyball"

Linton HMB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB"

Josh

Thumbnail for the video titled "Josh"

New Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Equipment"

Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

The Many Faces of Tonia Jo Hall

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Many Faces of Tonia Jo Hall"

Water Tower

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Tower"

Food Bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Bank"

Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/22"

A Few Of Us Could Wake Up To Light Snow Tomorrow Morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Few Of Us Could Wake Up To Light Snow Tomorrow Morning"

Salted Lands Council

Thumbnail for the video titled "Salted Lands Council"

BSC Volleyball 10.21.19 v2

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball 10.21.19 v2"

Veteran's Voices: Tony Hillig

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran's Voices: Tony Hillig"

Stutsman County Flooding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stutsman County Flooding"

Teen Driving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen Driving"

Angelic Gardens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Angelic Gardens"

Shiloh Christian Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Volleyball"

CANNONBALL RISING

Thumbnail for the video titled "CANNONBALL RISING"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge