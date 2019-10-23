HS Volleyball: Bismarck ‘improved a lot’ blocking at the net

The Bismarck High volleyball team is tied for first place in the WDA standings.

The Demons are tied with Century with 13 points. Bismarck has a conference record of 12-2. The Demons have won their last four matches.

Lately, Bismarck has been working on two things: One is their serve-receive game, which they are happy with and second is blocking at the net.

“Just breaking it down,” Andersen said.

“We broke it down last week to where we were talking about hip placement and foot placement and hands and shoulders and how everything is connected and how it works when you block.”

Tonight, Bismarck is at home for senior night against St. Mary’s.