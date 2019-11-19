HS Volleyball: Bismarck set to make 13th straight trip to State

For the 13th straight season, the Bismarck Demons volleyball team is headed to the state tournament.

The Demons have been one of the best teams all season long. They finished tied for second with Jamestown in the regular season.

At practice this week, the Demons were working on their warm-up routine for State. They know in the tournament they have to maximize every second they are given because there is no time to get off to a slow start when the stakes are this high.

“We’re just working on the basis to make sure that we can pull it together while we are there,” senior Savanna Herslip said.

“I don’t think that we need to work on anything other than who we are.”

Bismarck plays West Fargo Sheyenne at 7 p.m. at the Fargodome on Thursday.