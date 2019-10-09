HS Volleyball: Bismarck takes over first place, St. Mary’s wins marathon match, Century wins 8th straight

In high school volleyball, Bismarck, St. Mary’s and Century picked up WDA wins on Oct. 8.

At Century High School, Bismarck and Mandan met in a battle of two of the three teams tied for first place. Bismarck won in straight sets, 3-0. The Demons are now in sole possession of first place.

At St. Mary’s, the Saints got all they could handle from Legacy. However, in the end, St. Mary’s was able to come away with a five-set victory. Senior Abbi Kopp had 50 digs in the match.

“I’m definitely feeling some relief,” Kopp said. “I know that we came into the match pretty confident because we beat them last time, but they really showed us that they were better than the last game. So it was definitely a sense of relief after we won.”

Up in Minot, Century won their eighth straight match. The Patriots defeated Minot, 3-0. Century has now won 24 consecutive games.