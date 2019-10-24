HS Volleyball: Bowman County still undefeated in Region 7

Bowman County is 10-0 in Region 7 and 23-4 overall, which is one of their best seasons ever. One of the main factors is that they believe they do not have a big weakness.

Head coach Jennifer Holecek said that her team has developed well with each other and can find production from anyone on the bench.

“I think that all the underclassmen have put in a lot of work,” said senior Ashlynn Dix.

“Outside of the season, and being in other sports, being three-sport athletes. It’s showing up to camps and open gyms in the summer. They put in a lot of work in the summer and they push us as older upperclassmen to be way better than we were before.”

The Bulldogs return home next Tuesday when they host Heart River.