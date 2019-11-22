HS Volleyball: Century lone West team to advance in quarterfinals

In the quarterfinals of the Class A Volleyball State tournament, Century was the only West team to win on Nov. 21 at the Fargodome.

The day started with Mandan, the West’s No. 4 seed, losing in straight sets to the East’s top seed Fargo Davies, 3-0.

In the next match, Jamestown was unable to handle Fargo Shanley, 3-0.

Century was the third match of the day. The Patriots defeated Valley City, 3-0. Century will face West Fargo Sheyenne in the semis.

The final match of the day was Bismarck and West Fargo Sheyenne. Sheyenne won the match, 3-0.

