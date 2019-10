In high school volleyball, Century, Mandan and Bismarck all picked up straight-set wins on Oct. 1.

In Bismarck, the Demons hosted Minot. Bismarck picked up the win, 3-0.

In the most matchup of the night, Century defeated St. Mary’s. The Saints pushed Century to start, but were unable to pick up a set win in a 3-0 defeat.

In Mandan, the Braves faced Dickinson. Mandan got off to a slow start. However, Mandan was able to come back for a straight-set win, 3-0