HS Volleyball: Century ready to start drive for 5 straight titles

The Century volleyball team has won the last four Class A State championships. If they have it their way, this weekend they will get number five.

Century’s dominance has been eye-popping this season. The Patriots have played 90 sets this season and they have won 78. Also, they have won 20 straight matches. There was a stretch during the year, where the Pats went 10 straight matches without giving up a set.

Century will be the West’s No. 1 seed for the sixth straight season.

“Obviously,” senior libero and defensive specialist Chloe Markovic said, “it’s a lot of pressure, but going into the tournament I don’t think that we can overlook Valley City. I think that we can’t get complacent with ourselves. I think overall we just need to focus on what our role is and play our best going into the tournament.”

On Thursday, Century will play Valley City at 5 p.m. at the Fargodome.