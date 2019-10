The Century girls volleyball team won their 27th straight set as part of a sweep of Legacy on Oct. 10.

Century went on the road to defeated Legacy, 3-0.

Legacy battled hard in the first set before falling, 25-22. Century won the second set, 25-18. Century won the third set, 25-18.

On Tuesday, Century plays a two-point match at Jamestown. Legacy’s next match is also on Tuesday. The Sabers play Bismarck High.