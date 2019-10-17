HS Volleyball: Century takes over first place, St. Mary’s wins in straight sets

In high school volleyball, Century and St. Mary’s picked up home wins on Oct. 16.

Century won their 12th consecutive match. The Patriots defeated Williston, 3-0.

A little north on Highway 83, St. Mary’s won in straight sets over Minot, 3-0.

