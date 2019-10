In high school volleyball, Century’s win over Bismarck High highlighted the action on Oct. 24.

In a battle of the top two teams in the WDA Standings, Century was able to defeat Bismarck, 3-1.

Over in Mandan, the Braves overcame losing the first set to defeat St. Mary’s, 3-1.

In Class B action, Strasburg-Zeeland came to Bismarck and defeated Shiloh Christian, 3-0.