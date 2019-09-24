HS Volleyball: Century working on communication during free balls

After many people thought the sky was falling after Century opened conference play with a loss, the Pats have looked amazing.

Since Sept. 10, Century has won 15 sets and has lost none. During that time they are 5-0.

Century said they have been working on communications on free balls. They said sometimes they would not talk on the court and that led to players either not getting to ball or two players going for the same ball.

“They just want us to get really gritty in the gym,” senior defensive specialist Chloe Markovic said. “I think that will make us push our teammates better and make us work even harder.”

On Thursday, Century travels to face the top team in the standings, Mandan.