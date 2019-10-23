HS Volleyball: Century’s win over Mandan highlights busy night on the courts

In high school volleyball, Century’s win over Mandan highlighted a busy night on Oct. 22.

In a matchup of teams ranked in the top three of the WDA standings, Century defeated Mandan, 3-0.

At Bismarck, it was senior night. The Demons hosted St. Mary’s and needed four sets to pick up the victory, 3-1.

Over at Legacy High, the Sabers were looking to pull the upset over Jamestown. Legacy fell at home, 3-1.

At the Class B level, Shiloh Christian was able to remain unbeaten in Region 5 play with a 3-0 win over Washburn. Shiloh senior Graycin Wanzek recorded her 1,000 kill in her career.