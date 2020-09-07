HS Volleyball: Des Lacs-Burlington leaning on key returners

The Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers volleyball team is looking to lean on a very solid veteran core. The Lakers are being led this season by strong 7 senior class.

“That’s the most Seniors we’ve had in my years of coaching so we really look to them for their leadership and just kind of paving the way for the future while we’re really excited about this year,” adds Head Coach Tarra Hysjulien.

“We know kind of the routine already and just helping the girls understand and get to where they need to be and motivation,” adds Senior Setter Addyson Hughes.

The Senior Class is working to reach a goal they’ve had for a long time.. making it to the state tournament. To get there, they know it will take constant growth.



“Our defense is a little bit newer than our other options so we’re looking at our defense to get used to playing with each other, by each other and growing throughout the season,” explains Coach Hysjulien.

The Lakers feel some strengths this year are team chemistry and hitting.

“I just think our team chemistry is going to take us very far and finding out the best rotations and hitters, and if that all comes together we will be really good,” tells Senior Libero Ava Wille.

“Serve aggressively, spot serve, like I said our hitting, there is a lot of hits in our gym that kind of send excitement through the whole gym,” says Coach Hysjulien.

Although hitting and defense are the main focus this season, the Lakers feel conditioning will play a huge part for them this year.

“We strive quite a bit for our conditioning to be right where it needs to be.We want to definately oulast people, if we get into a 5th set in a match, we definaelty feel we hold an advantage,” Coach Hysjulien smirks.

Des Lacs-Burlington is having success early in the season, but they have some pregame rituals of getting loose and having fun.

“We listen to music and watch some film sometimes, that is important to understand the opponent, just cheer for eachother and get going,” declares Hughes.

“Our pregame in the locker room is when we jam out and we’re all dancing and getting ready for the game and just having a good time together,” laughs Wille.

The Lakers are going to look to serve aggresively all season long.