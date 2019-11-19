HS Volleyball: DHS playing for a cause and a teammate throughout the season

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Dickinson High volleyball team’s season ended Friday, but the cause they were playing for is far from over. One senior’s family member was diagnosed with cancer, news that helped bring a community together.

At DHS, adversity is not a stranger to the volleyball team. Last season, the program grew closer with Lauren Jorda’s cancer diagnoses. This year, the disease hit another teammate, not directly, but in their family.

“Mom was diagnosed with it, so it really just, it wasn’t something that we thought was coming,” said libero Kendryn Bullinger.

“And then it just happened like that but we adjust and adapt.”

The diagnoses coming in the summer for Kendryn’s mother, Jenn Bullinger, which affected Kendryn during the early part of the season.

“She’s very stoic for lack of better words,” head coach Jay Schobinger said.

“But you could tell when there were times when it was bugging her.”

As the team found out, they dedicated their play towards the cause, which culminated in DHS’s “fight for a cure” night.

“It was a hard night for me actually and it meant a lot and I didn’t realize that, like the community sometimes doesn’t seem like they show this much,” said Kendryn Bullinger.

“But on a night like that, it was truly amazing to see how well our community supports when someone’s in need of it.”

Kendryn’s mom values that volleyball gives her daughter an outlet. The power of sports can get someone through even the toughest of hardships.

“Volleyball is a microcosm of it,” Schobinger said.

“And there’s always going to be somebody that you’ll have to rely on. That’s the reality of it and the people that you’re close to are those people.”

“We really have come together and it’s been a close family,” said Kendryn Bullinger.

“And we’ve been able to pull through and they’ve supported me and it’s been great.”

Jenn Bullinger is through five treatments of chemotherapy out of eight and will find out later this year if she’ll need radiation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Mandan_Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan_Volleyball"

Dickinson VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson VBall"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Harvey Growth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harvey Growth"

DOT Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOT Report"

Peer Support

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peer Support"

Monday, November 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, November 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Giving Tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Giving Tree"

Construction Confusion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Construction Confusion"

Airmed Memorial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airmed Memorial"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Seasonal Workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seasonal Workers"

Burlington Bridge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burlington Bridge"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/18"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/18"

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/18"

Monday: Increasing Wind With Some Afternoon Sun

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday: Increasing Wind With Some Afternoon Sun"

Synchronized Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Synchronized Skating"

Dickinson State Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson State Football"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge