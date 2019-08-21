HS Volleyball: Dickinson looks for aggressive net play

Dickinson High opens their tryouts and training camps this week.

The team is coming off an abnormal season, where their season came to end with a loss in the regional play-in game.

The team returns five seniors and one thing that head coach Jay Schobinger has noticed with this group is their aggressiveness at the net, which could be a strength for Dickinson in 2019.

I don’t know, than one other time, where I’ve coached a group that loves to block and loves to play the net,” says Head Coach Jay Shobinger.

“We’re all able to celebrate as a team when somebody does a good job at it,” says Middle Blocker Taylor Nelson. “So it really brings us together and makes us proud of one another.”

Dickinson opens up their season with the BPS Crossover on Aug. 30.