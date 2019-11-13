HS Volleyball: Flasher credits season success to adaptability

With the regional volleyball tournaments underway… one team that has aspirations for a state title is the Flasher Bulldogs.

Sitting as No. 1 seed in the Region 5 tournament, the Flasher Bulldogs are the team to beat. A fact that the teams they’ve played this season have noticed too.

“We’re a big target,” said head coach Jerlyn Gabrielson.

“I think that every time we play, we are getting that team’s best game and so that’s what we try to do when we prepare in practice during the week before the matches.”

The Bulldogs credit their success to being adaptable. The most extreme example came during the blizzard in October. The storm put their schedule into fast forward towards the end of the regular season.

“Playing when you were already two games in was mentally and physically challenging,” senior Hannah Roth said.

“We’ve actually had to fight for our sets.”

In a six-day span, Flasher played four matches, including three in as many days: Shiloh, New England and a five-set match against Dickinson Trinity.

“It was difficult,” said senior Coral Alt.

“Everyone got pretty sore after that. But it really helped us be mentally strong and overcoming the tiredness and fatigue of just not feeling so great.”

“I thought that at different times, girls stepped up,” Gabrielson said.

“We needed leadership on the floor and composure and all eight or nine girls were able to do that.”

In the five-set match with Trinity, Flasher had their 21-set winning streak snapped, but they still won the match. The players say it was a challenge the team needed ahead of the postseason pressure.

“That’s what it’s going to take at this time of the year,” said Gabrielson.

“You need to be that type of team that can handle a little adversity and still finds a way to fight back.”

Tonight Flasher plays Garrison-Max for a spot in the Region 5 volleyball championship.

