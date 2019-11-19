HS Volleyball: Flasher looks to pull off upset at State in first-round match

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Flasher will face Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich. The Bulldogs arrive at state with a record of 34-3.

Flasher knows they will have to get production from every member of the team, something that will play to their strength knowing that they may be one of the deepest teams in the state.

“The star or the leader on the team could be several different girls,” said head coach Jerlyn Gabrielson.

“It really varies and that is our strength. So I don’t think that there’s a lot of pressure just on a couple of kids. They really take full responsibility for delivering what we need on the floor physically.

The Bulldogs quarterfinal will begin at approximately 3 p.m. Thursday in the Fargodome.

