At the Class B Volleyball state tournament, Flasher and Dickinson Trinity were unable to pull off quarterfinal wins.

Flasher fell in straight sets to Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich, 3-0.

Dickinson Trinity also fell in the quarterfinals. Trinity lost to No. 2 seed Our Redeemer’s, 3-0.

Flasher and Dickinson Trinity will play in a loser-out match on Nov. 22 at 1 p.m.