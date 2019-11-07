HS Volleyball: Flasher’s new offense yields big returns

The Flasher Bulldogs continue an impressive season.

Flasher sits at the top of the Region 5 standings at 16-0 and 31-3 overall. The Bulldogs utilize a new offense from their offseason program, which includes an attack built on changing up the pace against teams through the setter. Flasher feels this strategy is effective for them.

“We someone is hot, you got to keep feeding her the ball,” says head coach Jerlyn Gabrielson. “When is the time to mix it up, when is the time to stick with what’s been working for us.”

“I really just try to put up a hittable ball for each person,” says setter Hannah Roth. “Each person has their own style to hit, so everyone is just a little bit different.”

Flasher will play in the Region 5 tournament set to be hosted in New Salem on Nov. 11th.