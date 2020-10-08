HS Volleyball: Garrison having success with new leader

The Garrison Troopers volleyball program is having a lot of success this season with goals of going far even with a new leader.

Tina Metzger is in her first season with the Garrison program, and she wants to instill a sense of pride and positivity in her players.

“Belief, like the girls need to believe that they’re as good they are because I have a lot of talent on my team and we have young talent,” Head coach Tina Metzger explained. “So I’m kind of bringing the power of it is really you doing it, I am just here to coach you so I am just coaching talent this year.”

“We’ve really good team chemistry. We make sure to build each other up and make sure that everyone feels involved,” added Sophmore Middle Hitter Karli Klien.

Coach Metzger believes the girls have bought into her coaching philosophy with the help of the upperclassmen.

“They have helped the underclassmen, they are so come on you got it and they are so supportive to them,” said Metzger. “So that makes them have faith.”

The Troopers are 8-4 on the season, and the girls have it in their mind to beat last year’s Region 5 champions — Flasher.

“Make sure we’re making progress in practice and making sure we make every practice count considering all this COVID stuff going on,” Klien said.

“With them, I tell them if you want it you have to take it, you have to believe that you can do it, said Metzger. “So just pushing them to be the best they can be because they are good. So believing in yourself.”

But they feel they need to fix things on the defensive of the ball to be a contender.

“Our coverage, we struggle with the 10 feet line for some reason, but we’re getting there but all we have to do is fight and move and dig up every ball,” said Metzger.

“Defense, we have to work on but other than that our hitters are pretty strong and for the most part we have a really strong team,” said Klien.

Garrison takes on Nedrose on Tuesday.