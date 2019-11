In high school volleyball, Jamestown, Century and Shiloh Christian picked up wins on the last day of their regular seasons.

In Mandan, the Braves looked to jump into a tie for second place in the WDA with Bismarck High. However, Mandan lost and will be the No. 4 seed in the West.

In Bismarck, Century finished the regular season with a win against St. Mary’s, 3-0.

In Class B action, Shiloh Christian was able to pick up a win against Grant County, 3-1.