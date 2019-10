In high school volleyball, Jamestown, Mandan and Century picked up victories on Oct. 3.

In a matchup of the top two teams in the WDA standings — Jamestown and Bismarck — the Blue Jays were able to get past a first set loss to come back for a 3-1 win at home.

At Legacy High School, Legacy came out strong against Mandan. However, the Braves responded for a 3-1 win.

Over at Century, the Patriots continue to look dominant. They were able to defeat Dickinson in straight games, 3-0.