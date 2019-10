On a busy night in high school volleyball, Jamestown was able to go on the road and defeat St. Mary’s on Oct. 29.

St. Mary’s celebrated senior night, but they fell, 3-0.

In Minot, Legacy won the road, 3-0, against the Majettes.

Century hosted Watford City and earned a 3-0 win.

In Class B, volleyball, Bishop Ryan edged out Beulah, 3-2.