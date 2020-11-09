HS Volleyball: Kenmare looking to make it to state for first time in two years

The Kenmare Honkers Volleyball team is ready for the region 8 Tournament after winning District 15 for the first time in 4 years. We spoke to them about the journey ahead.

The Honkers Volleyball team are District Champs for the first time since 2016.

“You cant really teach a competiveness, some people have it and some people dont,” tells Head Coach Tim Wallstrum. “This group of girls has that, they really love to compete and being out there. You can tell kids that really want to win, they will put their body on the floor or through a wall, they will do what they need to do to win.

This year the Honkers have a younger team and players like Sophomore Brenna Stroklund stepping up. Head Coach Tim Wallstrum believes the younger players have developed well this season.

“All that competition, I think gives them a big advantage when they come to play in big games like this regional tournament,” says Coach Wallstrum

“Its been really good having younger players step up for like the middle and the right side and setting,” adds Senior Outside Hitter Megan Zimmer. “I think since they’re younger they have a lot more potiential to get better as the season goes on

“Its really important because if we have younger players that can step up and play a postion that they dont normally then it really benefits the team,” explains Sophomore Middle Hitter Brenna Stroklund.

But Coach Wallstrum’s concern this year was how the defense would fair after losing two key defenders to graduation.

“A setter who I converted to libero this year has really stepped and come on better than we could imagine and done a great job for us so that’s really been a big advantage for us,” Coach Wallstrum says.

Now the Honkers are focusing not putting to much pressure on themselves during regionals, but they feel serve-receive and defense will lead them to state.

“You have to serve recieve well, most games in volleyball are won and lost on serving and serve-reception. So if you serve well and serve receieve well, you have a high chance of winning,” exclaims Coach Wallstrum.

“We just got to try to stay low, quick on our feet and try to get to the right spots and we’re relying on our block alot since they’re pretty tall this year,” adds Zimmer. “So we will narrow down where the hit can go.

Kenmare is on a ten game winning streak and they look to carry that momentum to a region championship for the first time and two years and a trip to the state tournament.

“It would mean everything if I could do my best to get the seniors to state and I know it would mean a lot for them and we’ve worked for it all year, even the last year so that would just mean a lot, “Stroklund smiles.

Kenmare hosts New Town on Tuesday.