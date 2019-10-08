HS Volleyball: Legacy focused on being prepared for WDA Regional

In high school volleyball, when we look at the standings the Legacy Sabers are tied for seventh.

However, Legacy’s win-loss record does not reflect on how they have worked. Legacy has played 43 sets in conference play, 15 of those were decided by five points or less. In those 15 sets, they are 5-10.

Coach Jen Astle said in the age of instant gratification, she has to remind her team that volleyball is a long season and they just need two wins at the regional tournament to make the state tournament.

“One of those things that we talk about being afraid of is that losses in early September are going to dictate the pace and what your season is going to look like and to resist that.”

On Tuesday, Legacy will make the 10-min drive to St. Mary’s.