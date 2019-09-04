Live Now
HS Volleyball: Legacy in youth movement this season

Local Sports

The Legacy girls volleyball team faces a big transition this season.

Legacy graduated seven seniors in 2018 and will virtually have a new team on the court this fall.

To open the season at the BPS Crossover, the Sabers went 4-3.

The girls have experience in volleyball, but getting them adjusted to the speed of the game at the varsity level could be a challenge.

“They know that they have the ability as players to be able to play at a high level and to play at that speed,” says Head Coach Jen Astle. “But like I said, just kind of learning to train the mental side of things, when you’re feeling really nervous and scored on the outside and how to kind of not show that.”

Legacy continues their season Thursday when they are at Mandan.

