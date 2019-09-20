HS Volleyball: Legacy sees bright future for Camryn Beasley

In high school volleyball, Legacy has a ton of new players on the floor. One player they are hoping to develops is junior setter Camryn Beasley.

For Beasley, this is her first time setting at the varsity level. However, she’s been a setter since middle school. Beasley says she has put in a ton of work in the offseason and is looking forward to developing her skills with the team throughout the season.

“It’s great to have soft hands,” says Junior Camryn Beasley. “But you can’t really teach that, but you can teach things like getting your feet to balls, getting faster, and not giving away where you’re setting the ball. There’s a lot that goes into it.”

Next Tuesday, Legacy is at home against Bismarck High.

