In high school volleyball, Legacy won their play-in match against Turtle Mountain on Nov. 7 at Legacy High School.

Legacy came in as the No. 6 seed and Turtle Mountain was No. 11.

Legacy won in straight sets, 3-0.

The Sabers will face the No. 3 seed, Bismarck High, on Nov. 14 in Jamestown in the quarterfinals for the WDA tournament.