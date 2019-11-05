HS Volleyball: Legacy’s Ashton Sagaser makes commitment

Today was a special day for Legacy’s Ashton Sagaser.

The senior outside hitter will continue her volleyball career at North Dakota State College of Science, that program just finished second at the Mon-Dak Conference tournament.

Sagaser currently is among the WDA leaders in kills per set at 4.0. Her 237 kills are also near the top of the conference. Ashton is also tied for second on the team with 18 aces, she ranks fourth with 149 digs and, she is also fourth with nine blocks.

Sagaser said that she had offers from Bismarck State and Jamestown, but NDSCS stood out.

“I really love the program,” Sagaser said. “I really want to go into dental hygiene and then my future plans after that are [becoming] a dentist. So I thought that was the most beneficial for me. This summer, I toured and I got to practice with their program. I really loved the girls and the coach a lot. I felt like it was really fitting for me.”

Sagaser and the Sabers will play in a WDA play-in Match on Thursday against an opponent to be determined.

Also, Sagaser is the seventh Legacy Saber to continue their volleyball career in college.