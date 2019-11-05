HS Volleyball: Legacy’s Ashton Sagaser makes commitment

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today was a special day for Legacy’s Ashton Sagaser.

The senior outside hitter will continue her volleyball career at North Dakota State College of Science, that program just finished second at the Mon-Dak Conference tournament.

Sagaser currently is among the WDA leaders in kills per set at 4.0. Her 237 kills are also near the top of the conference. Ashton is also tied for second on the team with 18 aces, she ranks fourth with 149 digs and, she is also fourth with nine blocks.

Sagaser said that she had offers from Bismarck State and Jamestown, but NDSCS stood out.

“I really love the program,” Sagaser said. “I really want to go into dental hygiene and then my future plans after that are [becoming] a dentist. So I thought that was the most beneficial for me. This summer, I toured and I got to practice with their program. I really loved the girls and the coach a lot. I felt like it was really fitting for me.”

Sagaser and the Sabers will play in a WDA play-in Match on Thursday against an opponent to be determined.

Also, Sagaser is the seventh Legacy Saber to continue their volleyball career in college.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Ashton Sagaser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ashton Sagaser"

Mexico Murders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mexico Murders"

Thanksgiving Alcohol Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Alcohol Sales"

Soup Kitchen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Soup Kitchen"

Monday, November 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, November 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

HS Swim & Dive

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Swim & Dive"

Drew

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drew"

By the Batch

Thumbnail for the video titled "By the Batch"

Dyslexia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dyslexia"

Deer Tags

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deer Tags"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Slim Chickens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Slim Chickens"

Veterans Voices: Walter Rehling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: Walter Rehling"

Wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wind"

CWD

Thumbnail for the video titled "CWD"

Fugitive Task Force

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fugitive Task Force"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/4"

Monday Weather: Quiet Today With Rain/Snow Chances On The Way

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Weather: Quiet Today With Rain/Snow Chances On The Way"

You Make A Difference Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "You Make A Difference Award"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge