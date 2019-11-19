HS Volleyball: Mandan makes third straight trip to State

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For the third straight season, the Mandan volleyball team is headed to the state tournament.

This year, Mandan finished the regular season with a 20-8 overall record and 13-5 in the WDA.

At the West Regional tournament, Mandan rallied from down two sets to none to defeat St. Mary’s in the quarterfinals. Then in the semifinals, they lost to Century and then in the state qualifier match the Braves dropped the first set Legacy before taking the next three.

“Being able to pick up more of those offspeed balls,” sophomore Piper Harris said, “which we are getting a lot better at. And our hitters running more hits that they can use for different types of passes.”

Mandan will play the top seed out of the East, Fargo Davies at 1 p.m. at the Fargodome.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

