HS Volleyball: Mandan starts WDA play perfect

Well, surprise, surprise. After the first week and a half of action in high school volleyball, the Mandan Braves are undefeated in the WDA standings.

Mandan sits one game behind Bismarck High and is tied with Dickinson at 2-0. Mandan scratched out a five-set win over St. Mary’s to open conference play and then traveled three and a half hours to beat Williston 3-love.

Some thought Mandan might be rebuilding after finishing as the State Runners-Up in Class A last season, but the players always believed.

“With our new team [we] just mesh well,” Darras said. “Then [we need to] do as well as we can out our games. Just stay positive throughout all of them. Obviously, to try to get to the state tournament again and try to hold on to what we did last year and maybe even do better.”

Tomorrow, Mandan looks to remain unbeaten against Bismarck High.

