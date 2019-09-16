HS Volleyball: Mandan unblemished in WDA Play

There must be something in the water at Mandan because the volleyball team is playing past what anyone could have expected.

The Braves are undefeated in WDA with a sparkling 5-0 record.

Mandan has beaten some of the top teams in the standings, including going on the road to defeat St. Mary’s to start the season. Then on last Tuesday, the Braves battled back from trailing by 14-9 in the fifth and final set to stun Bismarck High.

“Our defense,” said junior Sydney Gustavsson said. “We’re going to have to get a lot of balls up and we can do that in the back row. We have a good libero this year. We’re going to have a good defense and have a good block at the net, too.”

Mandan will put their undefeated WDA record on the line tomorrow when they travel to Jamestown.