HS Volleyball: Mandan unblemished in WDA Play

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

There must be something in the water at Mandan because the volleyball team is playing past what anyone could have expected.

The Braves are undefeated in WDA with a sparkling 5-0 record.

Mandan has beaten some of the top teams in the standings, including going on the road to defeat St. Mary’s to start the season. Then on last Tuesday, the Braves battled back from trailing by 14-9 in the fifth and final set to stun Bismarck High.

“Our defense,” said junior Sydney Gustavsson said. “We’re going to have to get a lot of balls up and we can do that in the back row. We have a good libero this year. We’re going to have a good defense and have a good block at the net, too.”

Mandan will put their undefeated WDA record on the line tomorrow when they travel to Jamestown.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Linton HMB Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB Volleyball"

Mandan Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Volleyball"

Monday, September 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, September 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck High Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Girls Golf"

Grain Elevators

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grain Elevators"

Capitol Upgrades

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capitol Upgrades"

Mandan Traffic Lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Traffic Lights"

Blooming Fall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blooming Fall"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Vape Wear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vape Wear"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/16"

A Sweltering Start To The Workweek

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Sweltering Start To The Workweek"

Not So Heavenly Bodies Calendar Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Not So Heavenly Bodies Calendar Update"

UMary Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Hockey"

Top Plays of the Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays of the Week"

Peanut Allergy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peanut Allergy"

Secret Service Dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Secret Service Dogs"

Emergency Preparedness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emergency Preparedness"

Clean Water Rules

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clean Water Rules"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss