In high school volleyball, Mandan fought back to deny St. Mary’s a win on the day the Saints debut their new gym. Also, Bismarck High went on the road and defeated Minot.

In Bismarck, the first point ever recorded in the new gym was done by Hallie Schweitzer. The first ace ever recorded was done by Maddie Grad.

St. Mary’s won the first set, 25-21, but fell in five, 3-2.

In Minot, Bismarck took care of the Majettes, 3-0.

In Jamestown, Legacy host in straight sets to the Blue Jays.