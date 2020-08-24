HS Volleyball: Our Redeemers looks to make 7th straight state tourney

Our Redeemer’s Knights volleyball team is looking to continue their success and reach state again this season.

“Im excited since its my last season, I just cant wait,” smiles Outside hitter Macy Lindquist

“Im very excited, no one really knows what to expect or what the season will look like but I am just excited to have the opportunity to play,” tells Setter Eden Olson.

The Our Redeemers Knights return all but two players from last season but Head Coach Kara Nundiato knows it will be tough to replace those positions.



“Its two valuable players to the program but the girls that we have coming in this season, they are really motivated and working hard all off season to fill those positions,” adds Head Coach Kara Nundiato.

“We are working really hard this summer to train our other hitters, and I feel good about it,” says Olson.

She will lean on key returners to get the newer players up to speed.

“Experience absolutely breeds confidence so we have a lot of great experience coming in the door from last season,” declares Coach Nundiato.

“We been trying to be good examples to the other ones because of course we want the program to continue being successful. so we’ve been really supportive and encourging and just giving them best advice we can,” exclaims Olson.

“Just by being supportive, I think it really helps them be confident in the sport and makes them want to keep playing,” adds Lindquist.

The Knights have been to state 6 straight years and they feel team work and dedication is leading to their success.



“Communicating as a team and just playing as a team together and having fun is what really makes us a good team,” explains Linquist.

This season Our Redeemers is trying to get back to state for the 7th straight year and improve on their 4th place finish. They know it will take discipline on both sides of the ball.



“Its going to take consistency, we have to find a way to be consistently good and it just starts on our defensive game, being able to translate our defense into offensive,” adds Coach Nunidato.

“Play as a team really is our main goal, the farther along we can get is because of how well we play as a team,” Linquist adds.

“All of the elements of the game, everything from talking, to passing, to hitting, we just need to play cohesive as a team. Play well and have fun,” Olson declares.

The Knights open their season against Linton on August 29.