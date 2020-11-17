HS Volleyball: Our Redeemers makes seventh straight state tournament

The Our Redeemers Knights are state bound for the seventh straight season after a come from behind win in the Region six championship.

The Knights are looking at chance to make it to the state championship game this season.

“It feels amazing, it really does,’ says Setter Eden Olson.

“Its a dream come true and not many people get to experience like the way I have, so just to be back again with the team that I love so much, its just awesome, exclaims Libero Kendal Braun

“Unbelieveable, we never take it for granted and its a real privledge to represent region 6 again this year,” adds Head Coach Kara Nunziato.

The Our Redeemers Knights are state bound once again after overcoming adversity in the Region Championship game. Head Coach Kara Nunziato says this team has overcame a lot this season so they knew they could make a run.

“It came down to making sure we were calm and composed and that we were ready to play in mentally tough moments,” says Coach Nunziato.

“We had to continue to stay positive and just continue to play like we know how and just not let anything get in our heads and just play well,” explains Olson.

The Knights credit their success this season to the big defensive block from their front line.

“The block literally wins us games, without them I don’t know what we would do because they are amazing,” smiles Braun. “They are the rock of the team and with their block we can really set up our defense to where it needs to be.

“Our front row really set up a solid block that allowed our defense to really read where the ball was gonna go,” tells Coach Nunziato.

“We just needed to be the floor and get to ever ball can and just give it our all,” adds Olson.

Our Redeemers is looking to captilize on the momentum to push them to their first title game since 2016.

“It just comes down to peaking at the right times, trusting your teammates and yourself,” says Coach Nunziato

“To lay out your body for every ball and every point is really what brought us here,” declares Braun

“Continue to work hard, we got to work hard this week to go back to the state tournament, I know there is going to be a lot of great teams and we just got to continue you play well as a team,” explains Olson.