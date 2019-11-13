HS Volleyball: Region 5,7 championship matches set

The Class B Region 5 and Region 7 volleyball tournaments have their championship matches set.

In the Region 7 semifinals, top seed Hettinger-Scranton defeated Bowman County, 3-1. In the second semi, Heart River was unable to pull the upset over Dickinson Trinity. The Titans won, 3-1. Hettinger-Scranton and Dickinson Trinity will play on Thursday for the title.

In Region 5, the top two seeds will meet for a spot in the Class B Volleyball State tournament. In the semifinals, Flasher defeated Garrison-Max, 3-1, and Shiloh Christian took care of Wilton-Wing, 3-1. Flasher and Shiloh Christian will play for the Region 5 title on Thursday.