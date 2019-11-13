HS Volleyball: Region 5,7 championship matches set

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Class B Region 5 and Region 7 volleyball tournaments have their championship matches set.

In the Region 7 semifinals, top seed Hettinger-Scranton defeated Bowman County, 3-1. In the second semi, Heart River was unable to pull the upset over Dickinson Trinity. The Titans won, 3-1. Hettinger-Scranton and Dickinson Trinity will play on Thursday for the title.

In Region 5, the top two seeds will meet for a spot in the Class B Volleyball State tournament. In the semifinals, Flasher defeated Garrison-Max, 3-1, and Shiloh Christian took care of Wilton-Wing, 3-1. Flasher and Shiloh Christian will play for the Region 5 title on Thursday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Region Volleyball 11.12.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region Volleyball 11.12.19"

Women's College Basketball 11.12.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's College Basketball 11.12.19"

Garrison Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garrison Water"

Easing Restrictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Easing Restrictions"

Beulah Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah Update"

UMary

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary"

Kidder County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kidder County"

Flasher VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher VBall"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/12"

Pam's Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pam's Story"

Recovery Through Art

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recovery Through Art"

DAPL

Thumbnail for the video titled "DAPL"

Bracelets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bracelets"

Ideal Option

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ideal Option"

Recovering When Busy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recovering When Busy"

Hanson Sentenced

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hanson Sentenced"

Veterans Voices: Road to Recovery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: Road to Recovery"

Jesse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jesse"

Get Involved

Thumbnail for the video titled "Get Involved"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge