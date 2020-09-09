HS Volleyball: Rugby looking to get to state this season

The Rugby Panthers are ready for the core group to lead them to state this season after finishing second in the region a year ago.

The Rugby Panthers volleyball team came up just one game short of making state last season. That loss left a bad taste in the Panthers’ mouths, so they are trying to improve their chemistry to get over that hump.

“You know, we fell apart sometimes in that chemistry and communication part and we have been working hard on that,” said head coach Jessica Fritz. “We have been doing a lot of our passing and just concentrating on those fundamentals that win the games for us.”

“We just have to push through and just play together and work hard that last game, it gets tiring and we just have to push through and be ready for it this year,” added Senior Middle Hitter Brooke Blessum.

“It’s really important, that’s something that we try to improve on every year so that should help us if we can get that up,” said Senior Setter Sarah Blessum.

After that loss, the Panthers players decided to put in work in the offseason to help get them ready for this year.

“We had open gym every Monday and we did some weight training and running over the summer so that was good,” explained Brooke.

“We couldn’t do as much as we hoped but we did do some team camps. I know a lot of girls did individual lifting and conditioning and stuff,” said Sarah.

Fritz says this season is a different one and she is preaching to her players to play everyday like it’s their last match.

But Fritz has her core group back led by Brooke and Sarah, who are helping lead the younger players.

“Just help guide those girls, making the right choices and doing the right thing. I tell them us coaches, we only have one set of eyes so we have to help each other,” explained Fritz. “There is going to be things I don’t see or maybe I am looking for something different and just help each other out and be positive.”

“Just like helping them at practice and pushing them to be the best player that they can be,” said Brooke.

“We are communicating with them a lot and telling them where to hit it or where to push the ball,” said Blessum.

The Panthers take on Rolette on Thursday.