HS Volleyball: Rugby prepares for regionals

The Rugby Panthers Volleyball is gearing up for the regional volleyball tournament. We spoke to the team about their matchup.

“The girls are pretty excited, we’ve had a pretty productive week so far. We’re getting ready for Monday and its a pretty big game for us playing Bishop Ryan and we just know that every game matters,” says Head Coach Jessica Fritz.

“We feel really good after winning the district championship, we just have to take it one game at a time for regionals and just look to do good,” adds Setter Sarah Blessum.

The Rugby Panthers are coming off a district championship win over Velva and are looking to carry that momentum into regionals.
“The girls brought in a lot of energy and excitement and a lot of noise to the court and they just need to bring that same excitement and motivation into the rest of the tournament,” tells Coach Fritz.

The Panthers believe being consistent and confident are keys to beating the Bishop Ryan Lions.
“We have to start off passing and the whole game will kind of come together and we have to stay strong while playing our game….we just need to stay focused and stay positive, you know we’re going to make mistakes but so is everyone else and we just need to know how to overcome them and just do what we need to do to win,” explains Coach Fritz.

“We really just have to be confident in ourselves and our teammates and our attitude is a big part of this and just have to stay positive,” smiles Blessum.

Coach Fritz believes that a family atmosphere has led to the success of her volleyball team this season.
“They’re just kind of a little bit more connected then a lot of teams and there is not a lot of division and they bring a lot of communication and just effort to the court all the time,” declares Coach Fritz.

Rugby will face Bishop Ryan at 3 pm in the Minot Auditorium.

